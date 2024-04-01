Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 327,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,176. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

