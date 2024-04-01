Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lessened its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS:GCOW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 297,848 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

