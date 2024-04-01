Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,620,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of CALF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,543,190 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

