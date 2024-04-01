Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.89. 393,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,811. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.