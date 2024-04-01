Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.67% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,730,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,017,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.11. 232,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.