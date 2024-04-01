Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases 1,264 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.8% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,649. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

