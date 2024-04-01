Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases 3,946 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 2.1% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.32. 22,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,405. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.42. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $142.78.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

