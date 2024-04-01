Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases 9,053 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,214.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.30. The company had a trading volume of 36,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,506. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $89.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.02 and a 200 day moving average of $80.11.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

