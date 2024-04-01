Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.39. 64,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,811. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

