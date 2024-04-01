Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 522 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,813,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in McKesson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 756,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,734,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,498 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $535.97. 66,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,934. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.74. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $352.34 and a 1 year high of $540.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

