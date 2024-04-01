ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Shares Gap Up to $16.49

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.49, but opened at $19.52. ZimVie shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 156,458 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ZimVie from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

ZimVie Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 51.33%. The company had revenue of $113.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ZimVie

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIMV. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ZimVie by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ZimVie by 388.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in ZimVie during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

Featured Articles

