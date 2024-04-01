ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 29th total of 48,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZK International Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Free Report) by 211.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of ZK International Group worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Price Performance

ZK International Group stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. ZK International Group has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

