ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ZOZO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRTTY opened at $4.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. ZOZO has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

About ZOZO

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall.

