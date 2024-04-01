Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 253,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 567,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $680.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 156.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 million. Research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zymeworks

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

In other news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $26,243.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Christopher Astle sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $48,595.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,497.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $26,243.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,697 shares of company stock valued at $428,174. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,105 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,475,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after buying an additional 823,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Zymeworks by 492.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 753,308 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $5,823,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 742.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 727,934 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

