1,342 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Bought by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $927,210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $718,622,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,983,000 after acquiring an additional 615,485 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,260,000 after acquiring an additional 475,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,457,000 after acquiring an additional 170,243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWY stock traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $192.93. 288,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,424. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $136.24 and a twelve month high of $197.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.97.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

