198 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Bought by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 1,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,119.00.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $8.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,205.04. The stock had a trading volume of 128,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,596. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $714.98 and a 52 week high of $1,238.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,160.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1,012.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. TransDigm Group's revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group



TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

