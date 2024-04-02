2,000 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Purchased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh
In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Oshkosh Price Performance
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oshkosh Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.94.
Oshkosh Profile
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
