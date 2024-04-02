2,112 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Purchased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.49. 302,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,023. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

