2,329 Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

AWI traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.98. The company had a trading volume of 36,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,856. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $125.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

