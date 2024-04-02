3,415 Shares in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,175. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.59.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

