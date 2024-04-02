38,871 Shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 38,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 745,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton acquired 2,685 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $462,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,111.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton acquired 2,685 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

