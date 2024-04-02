3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 504,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,180,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $93.48. 3,225,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,496. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day moving average is $97.68. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $94.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

