429,758 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Bought by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 429,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Dutch Bros as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 147,673 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.64. 1,876,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,050. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,097.33 and a beta of 2.41.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $231,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392 in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

