429,758 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Bought by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 429,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Dutch Bros as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 147,673 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.64. 1,876,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,050. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,097.33 and a beta of 2.41.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $231,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392 in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
