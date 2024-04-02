442 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after buying an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,464,444,000 after buying an additional 759,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,769 shares of company stock valued at $139,065,913. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.18.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $608.50. The company had a trading volume of 378,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,822. The company has a market capitalization of $263.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $589.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.09. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $634.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

