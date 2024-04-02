4,750 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Insulet by 251.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Insider Activity

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.33.

Insulet Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PODD stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.99. The company had a trading volume of 352,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.39 and a 200 day moving average of $178.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

