565 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,858,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $416.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $313.47 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.37.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

