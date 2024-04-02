5,698 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Acquired by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,698 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,412,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 299.1% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,440 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 177.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 990,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,415,000 after acquiring an additional 633,770 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 101.2% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 615,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $73,764,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CM stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 328,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,265. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

