61,695 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHD traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $79.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,528,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,654. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.