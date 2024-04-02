6,245 Shares in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of HYDB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 314,932 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $51.73.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Canoo, Inc. Bites the Dust: Mullen Automotive Is a Better Bet
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.