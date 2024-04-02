6,245 Shares in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYDB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 314,932 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.