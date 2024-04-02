7,501 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,216,000 after buying an additional 2,653,130 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,199,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,752,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,695,000 after purchasing an additional 718,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 85.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,522,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,011,000 after purchasing an additional 703,322 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.38. 10,926,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,359,747. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $54.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

