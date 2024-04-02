A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Buys £496.32 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Julie A. Barr purchased 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of £496.32 ($623.05).

A.G. BARR Trading Up 0.9 %

BAG stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 587 ($7.37). 107,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 539.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 515.54. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 446 ($5.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 591.75 ($7.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £657.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,940.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33.

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAG. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.55) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

