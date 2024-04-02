Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AAN. Stephens raised shares of Aaron’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $237.91 million, a P/E ratio of 94.44 and a beta of 1.31. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 625.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Further Reading

