ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $457,307.76

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $457,307.76 and approximately $23.08 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007490 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00024117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00014673 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001667 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013116 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,822.98 or 1.00006939 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00136810 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000452 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $5.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

