Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Gap Up to $82.88

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.88, but opened at $85.04. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF shares last traded at $84.86, with a volume of 35,466 shares.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPLT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after buying an additional 153,432 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,155,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 127.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

