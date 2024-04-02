Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Short Interest Down 9.2% in March

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,505,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,562,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,505,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,562,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,572,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 109,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of ACEL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $297.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

