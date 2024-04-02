Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Short Interest Down 9.2% in March

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,505,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,562,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,505,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,562,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,572,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 109,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $297.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
