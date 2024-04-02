Achain (ACT) Market Cap Achieves $1.33 Million

Achain (ACT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $327,654.54 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001891 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001473 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001500 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

