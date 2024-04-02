Acuity Brands (AYI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 3rd. Analysts expect Acuity Brands to post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Acuity Brands to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AYI opened at $265.02 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

