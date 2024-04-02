adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter valued at about $809,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter worth about $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in adidas by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period.

ADDYY stock opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.10. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $79.58 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of -507.86 and a beta of 1.17.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. adidas had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

