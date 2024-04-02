Adrian V. Mitchell Sells 13,279 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $260,666.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,570.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Macy's Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of M stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. 3,891,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,343,158. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy's

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 755,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on M shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

