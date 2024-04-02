Adrian V. Mitchell Sells 13,279 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2024

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:MGet Free Report) CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $260,666.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,570.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Macy’s Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of M stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. 3,891,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,343,158. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:MGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 755,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on M shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on M

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Macy's (NYSE:M)

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.