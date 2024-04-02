Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $183.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $296.30 billion, a PE ratio of 352.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

