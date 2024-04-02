Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.23 EPS.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 26.97%. On average, analysts expect Aehr Test Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AEHR traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 280,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,120. The firm has a market cap of $345.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.98. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61.

In related news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,678.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,789.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,738 shares of company stock worth $151,723. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,508,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38,384 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 31,869 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEHR shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

