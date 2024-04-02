Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 28.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

