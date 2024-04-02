AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AGCO traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.18. The company had a trading volume of 203,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,695. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.93. AGCO has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AGCO will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in AGCO by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

