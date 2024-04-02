Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.
Agora Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Agora stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $274.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.04. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.60.
Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 61.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agora will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.
