Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Agora Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Agora stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $274.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.04. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Get Agora alerts:

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 61.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agora will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Agora

About Agora

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Agora by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agora by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,048,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 42,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Agora by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,934,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 1,232,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agora by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 357,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Agora by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,464,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after buying an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.