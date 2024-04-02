AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR) Short Interest Update

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AI Transportation Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AITR opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25. AI Transportation Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $10.32.
About AI Transportation Acquisition
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AI Transportation Acquisition
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.