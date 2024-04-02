AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR) Short Interest Update

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AI Transportation Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AITR opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25. AI Transportation Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

About AI Transportation Acquisition

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

