Aion Market Capitalization Tops $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $1,281.15 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00108541 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00036502 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00016771 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003024 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

