Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.060-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.5 million-$13.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.4 million. Air Industries Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -0.650–0.650 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Industries Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a hold rating for the company.

AIRI stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.33% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

