Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.060-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.5 million-$13.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.4 million. Air Industries Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -0.650–0.650 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Industries Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on AIRI
Air Industries Group Trading Down 1.7 %
Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.33% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Air Industries Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 2 Data Storage Device Stocks Thriving From the AI Boom
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Green Gold Rush: Here’s What’s Driving Cannabis Stocks Higher
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- DexCom Stock Gains from GLP-1 Diabetic Users
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.