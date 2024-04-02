Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Up 18.2% in March

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

NYSE:APD traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.06. 69,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.89. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

