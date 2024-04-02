Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of AIRT stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.76. Air T has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Air T
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Air T
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.