Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.76. Air T has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Air T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Air T by 11,365.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Further Reading

