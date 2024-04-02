Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the February 29th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 4,734.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,325 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,982,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 550,229 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $8,831,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 432,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATSG. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,917. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.85. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $517.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.04 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.